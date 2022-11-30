Scarborough Anti-Theft Group relaunches Christmas campaign with North Yorkshire Police

Rhian Buglass, Billie Dunster, Peter Bleach, Ann Burton, Paul Andrews, Chris Golder, Susan Hemsley, Alex Anderson, James Galashan , Janet Jefferson and Tom Thurlby.

Officers will be working alongside the group to support businesses, following on from previous years, in the run up to Christmas.

They hope to prevent and deter crime and/or antisocial behaviour in and around businesses, assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders, and create a safe and secure environment for customers, staff and visitors.

The launch of the Anti-Theft Group was held on Wednesday November 30 at the Brunswick.

Chris Golder, Scarborough Anti Theft Group Co- Ordinator, said: “Scarborough Anti Theft Group and Scarborough Police were launching their Christmas Campaign against Shop Theft and Anti Social Behaviour called ‘Operation Carol’ for December.

"This will involve some heavy Police patrols in Scarborough Town Centre and also officers in plain clothes that will be on the lookout for shop thieves and can respond to incidents as they are happening. The Police will also be offering advice to shoppers and businesses alike over the Christmas period.”

The campaign comes as there are more shoppers around in the run up to Christmas.Last year, there were more than 270 reports of retail shop thefts in the town.The police operation is designed to put a stop to incidents such as violence and theft and to greatly reduce the risks to staff members when a suspect is being apprehended following a reported theft.