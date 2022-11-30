News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scarborough Anti-Theft Group relaunches Christmas campaign with North Yorkshire Police

North Yorkshire Police have relaunched Scarborough Anti-Theft Group as part of their Christmas Retail Crime Campaign.

By Louise Hollingsworth
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 5:13pm
Rhian Buglass, Billie Dunster, Peter Bleach, Ann Burton, Paul Andrews, Chris Golder, Susan Hemsley, Alex Anderson, James Galashan , Janet Jefferson and Tom Thurlby.
Rhian Buglass, Billie Dunster, Peter Bleach, Ann Burton, Paul Andrews, Chris Golder, Susan Hemsley, Alex Anderson, James Galashan , Janet Jefferson and Tom Thurlby.

Officers will be working alongside the group to support businesses, following on from previous years, in the run up to Christmas.

They hope to prevent and deter crime and/or antisocial behaviour in and around businesses, assist in the apprehension and prosecution of offenders, and create a safe and secure environment for customers, staff and visitors.

Hide Ad

The launch of the Anti-Theft Group was held on Wednesday November 30 at the Brunswick.

Chris Golder, Scarborough Anti Theft Group Co- Ordinator, said: “Scarborough Anti Theft Group and Scarborough Police were launching their Christmas Campaign against Shop Theft and Anti Social Behaviour called ‘Operation Carol’ for December.

Most Popular

"This will involve some heavy Police patrols in Scarborough Town Centre and also officers in plain clothes that will be on the lookout for shop thieves and can respond to incidents as they are happening. The Police will also be offering advice to shoppers and businesses alike over the Christmas period.”

The campaign comes as there are more shoppers around in the run up to Christmas.Last year, there were more than 270 reports of retail shop thefts in the town.The police operation is designed to put a stop to incidents such as violence and theft and to greatly reduce the risks to staff members when a suspect is being apprehended following a reported theft.

Hide Ad
Read More
Plans to convert historic Scarborough pub into flats granted approval by Scarbor...
North Yorkshire PoliceChristmas campaignPolice