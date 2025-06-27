Scarborough Armed Forces Day 2025 - Event programme, road closures and more
The displays are part of a packed programme of events in celebration of the armed forces, including colourful parades, land-based displays, musical performances and family activities.
Expect to see military vehicles, vintage stalls and incredible displays along the town’s seafront.
The main events for the day are as follows:
11am – welcome by the Scarborough Town Crier
11.05am – Norwegian Marching Bands
12pm – RAF Eurofighter Typhoon FGR4 air display
12.10pm – Scarborough standards march into the formal area. Chairman of North Yorkshire Council, Councillor George Jabbour reviews the standards
12.15pm – Formal opening and welcome by the Chairman of North Yorkshire Council. The Yorkshire Volunteers Band display.
12.45pm – 152 City of Hull Royal Air Force Cadets display of banner drill
1pm – Tiger Moth air display
1.15pm – Scarborough Sea Cadet continuity drill display team
2pm – The Starlings Aerobatic Team
3pm – Richard Goodwin – Jet-Powered Pitts special air display
3.15pm – Scarborough Sea Cadet Band performance
3:40pm – Battle of Britain flight – Spitfire and Hurricane
3:55pm – East Riding Pipe Band
4:20pm – standards, veterans and cadets parade steps off. Led by Queen’s Own Yeomanry and Yorkshire Volunteers Band parade
4:30pm – review of parade at the formal area.
4:45pm – Closing ceremony. Exhortation by Matthew O’Brien, Chairman of the Royal British Legion. Sunset ceremony including the Yorkshire Volunteers Band. Scarborough Sea Cadets lower the Armed Forces flag and present to Brigadier David Colthup CBE. Yorkshire Volunteers Band perform and conclude with the National Anthem. Three cheers for HM Armed Forces led by the Scarborough Town Crier
4:55pm – parade marches off
5pm – event finishes
Timings are subject to change
Some roads and car parks will be closed for the event to ensure that all streets within the event footprint are clear to allow sufficient time for the set up and then take down the event.
These roads and car parks are closed from 5am until 11.59pm. Deliveries will be allowed until 9am:
Blands Cliff Eastborough from Globe Street to Foreshore Road Junction Eastborough Car Park East Sandgate from Tuthill to Eastborough Foreshore Road Quay Street Quay Street Car Park Sandside West Pier Car Park
