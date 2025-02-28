Scarborough artist thrilled to have won Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday award

An East Ayton artist is thrilled to have been named as a winner of a Theo Paphitis Small Business Sunday award.

Sarah Westwood, 43, who creates illustrations of Sprocket the Dog, said: “Along with a group of fellow small business owners, I headed to Birmingham to meet the man himself, Theo Paphitis.

"We spent the day listening to inspiring stories, connecting with like-minded entrepreneurs, and, of course, meeting Theo in person.”

Entrepreneur Paphitis is well known for his appearances on the TV show Dragons' Den and as a former chairman of Millwall Football Club.

Illustrator Sarah Westwood with her Small Business Sunday award.

Small Business Sunday, shortened to the hashtag #SBS on social media, is one of the leading small business networks in the UK, marking its 15th anniversary this year.

Historically, each week, the businessman has rewarded small businesses that tweet him @TheoPaphitis and describe their businesses in one tweet including the all-important hashtag #SBS.

Sarah, who was born and bred in Whitby, added: “Receiving this award means so much in my ten-year journey of illustrating Sprocket.

"Only 1% of entrants who apply are chosen, so it’s an incredible honour to be recognised.

"I’m now officially part of Theo’s 1% Club!

"It’s the perfect way to kick off a year of celebrations, and I’m incredibly proud that my little business, which took root on the Yorkshire coast, has achieved this.

"Meeting Theo in person and sharing my work with him was truly unforgettable.”

Sarah describes herself as a “passionate illustrator who loves nothing more than creating beautiful and playful artwork featuring our furry friends”.

She creates illustrations of Sprocket the Dog and draws his adventures.

This year she is celebrating “10 wonderful years of bringing this lovable character to life”.

She is also excited to be illustrating her first children’s book this year – Sprocket and the Flying Biscuits – and has a fun and colourful range of cards, prints, tins, coasters, placemats and tea towels.

