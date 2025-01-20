Scarborough artwork marks 150th anniversary of cliff lift and completion of South Cliff Gardens
Artist Adrian Lewis, who is based in Scarborough, explains: “It was commissioned to celebrate the completion of the redevelopment of South Cliff Gardens and also ties in with the 150th anniversary of the cliff lift - the first ever in Britain - which is celebrated this year.”
Residents were invited to call in at Beeforth’s Hive in summer and share a treasured memory related to the garden.
Scarborough poet, Charlotte Oliver, helped people hone those down to a micro poem which they then printed at ticket size using Victorian wooden letterpress stamps.
Adrian photographed everything that was created and these, plus some sent in by folk who couldn't make the workshop, became the metal 'tickets' that form the artwork.
There are also some stories from the history of the gardens represented in the designs.
Adrian said: “Some are simple enough to easily picture the memory being shared, some a little more cryptic, some requiring a little research into the origins of the gardens and a few were shared with the condition that the exact story remained a secret.
"Visitors can try to figure out which is which.
"The artwork also encourages you to think about your own stroll through South Cliff Gardens and what memories you might take away.”
The artwork, a permanent addition to the gardens, was funded by the National Lottery Heritage fund.
Adrian is currently working with Charlotte again, and with award-winning poet Ian Duhig at Sutton Bank, creating a full artwork trail commissioned by the North York Moors National Park, inspired by the birdlife of the area.
