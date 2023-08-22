Scarborough Athletic Football Club’s caption is set to host a question and answer at Scarborough Library on Wednesday, August 23.

The session comes as support for the library’s sport themed Summer Reading Challenge, which asks children aged between four and eleven to read six books throughout the school summer holidays.

Michael Coulson will be at the from 10am when he will host the question and answer session.

As well as this, any children who have read six books by the session will be entered into a competition to win a signed Scarborough Athletic Football Club shirt from the 2022-23 season, and Michael will pick the winner.