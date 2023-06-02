Scarborough Athletic FC fan zone gets planning permission despite council’s concern about ‘negative visual impact’

Scarborough Athletic FC has been granted planning permission for the installation of three portable buildings and a marquee at its stadium to provide new fan zone facilities and office space.

The approval of the scheme comes after the North Yorkshire licensing authority granted the club a premises licence for its Victory Bar at the SAFC fan zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large white marquee with a footprint of 24m by 9m will be located to the south of and in parallel to the southern spectator stand.

Scarborough Athletic FC’s plans for the creation of a new fan zone at its stadium on Ashburn Road have been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

A similar marquee is currently occupying the multi-use games area (MUGA) “without the benefit of planning permission”, according to the council.

The siting of three portacabins of varying dimensions has also been approved, one of which will be used as a fan shop and the other used for storage, while the third unit will contain an office and associated toilets.

Planning documents state that together, the structures will form part of an enclosed fan zone providing facilities for supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has said the construction will begin in the near future and will "enhance the matchday experience" as well as providing an additional revenue stream for the club.

SAFC said: "The project will provide the opportunity for the club to have its first ‘owned and controlled’ area since formation, with an office, shop, storage and bar."

The application also gained consent for the erection of new perimeter fencing along the southern, eastern, and a short section of the northern edges of the football ground.The heightened fencing was requested following concerns raised by the police, council, and other organisations as a result of “unauthorised incursions during matches and at other times”.

The application also gained consent for the erection of new perimeter fencing along the southern, eastern, and a short section of the northern edges of the football ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The heightened fencing was requested following concerns raised by the police, council, and other organisations as a result of “unauthorised incursions during matches and at other times”.

However, the fan zone changes have led to the removal of four disabled parking bays which will be relocated further west off the access road with an existing tarmac footpath that would lead from the replacement bays to entrances of the ground.

North Yorkshire Council received 15 representations from members of the public in support of the application, with many stating that the proposals would “benefit the club and town, allow the football club to progress, and benefit it financially by having its own facilities”.

No objections were raised by the Highway Authority, environmental health services, or the North Yorkshire Police designing out crime officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning authority concluded that “there would be a limited negative visual impact” as a result of the plan.

However, it also noted the case put forward by SAFC, including the community and sporting benefits the club brings to the town, as well as the security and safety considerations raised by relevant bodies.