Scarborough Athletic Football Club awarded Premier League funding for new away section at the Flamingo Land Stadium

The £79,000 grant will enable Scarborough Athletic FC, who compete in the National League North, to provide segregated, covered seating and standing for away supporters.

Seventy per cent of the funding is from the Premier League Stadium Fund, with Scarborough Athletic funding the remaining 30 per cent of the project.

The completion of this section will also allow the club to release the covered terrace and seats that were used by away supporters this season back to home supporters for the 2023/24 season.

The Flamingo Land Stadium in Scarborough

The new development will include a 250-capacity covered terrace, a 44-seat raised and covered stand as well as a raised two space wheelchair facility with carer seats.

A permanent toilet block has already been installed as part of the away end development and segregation gates will be added to create a new 650-capacity section.

Club chairman Trevor Bull said: “We are thrilled to be receiving Premier League funding for our Away End project. With their support we are able to improve stadium safety, comfort and the fan experience.

“We have a busy summer ahead and we are very grateful to the Premier League for providing us with the means to develop the stadium for our club, the fans and the town.

“We would also like to thank Scarborough Borough Council and Everyone Active, our stadium partners, for their support and help in the design and planning stages of the project.”

The additions will not significantly alter the current overall stadium capacity but will increase the seating and covered standing provision for both home and away supporters, as well as all wheelchair users.

As planning permission has already been approved, work will start at the end of the current season and will be completed in July.

The Premier League Stadium Fund is the largest provider of grants towards projects that help improve the comfort and safety of lower league football grounds in the country.