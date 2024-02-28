Scarborough auctioneers to sell important East Yorkshire Art Deco jewellery collection worth more than £20,0000

Stunning Art Deco jewellery from an important private East Yorkshire collection is to go under the hammer at a Scarborough saleroom this Thursday.

Stunning Art Deco jewellery from an important private East Yorkshire collection is to go under the hammer in an auction in Scarborough this week.

Just three of the pieces alone have been tipped to make over £20,000.

The star of the show is a spectacular diamond, emerald and sapphire pendant necklace in the form of a basket of flowers – in full bloom.

The jewellery sale will include a pendant necklace that's expected to make £8,000 - £10,000, a diamond and sapphire bracelet made in the 1920s and a pair of Burmese ruby and diamond earrings.

The basket alone is adorned with around two carats of diamonds whilst sapphires decorate the basket handle and emeralds bring vivid colour to the flower heads.

The biggest stone of all is a pear cut diamond of just over two carats that hangs below the basket.

Charlie Ward, jewellery specialist with auctioneers David Duggleby said: “It is a wonderful piece of rare quality, very special, indeed I’ve never seen anything quite like this before”.

“It dates from 1915-1920 and whilst it does not carry a maker’s mark we can be sure that it was created in the workshops of a leading jeweller - for a very wealthy client!”

“The necklace has been entered into Thursday’s auction by a private Yorkshire collector, a lady who has had a serious interest in the jewellery of the Art Deco period for more than a quarter of a century. She acquired the necklace from Licht & Morrison, a famous Mayfair specialist in Art Deco jewellery, back in 2004.”

The flower basket pendant necklace has a pre-sale estimate of £8,000-£10,00, the same guide valuation as another of the lots from the East Yorkshire collection – an Art Deco diamond and Burmese sapphire bracelet dating from the 1920s.

Other items from the collection include a striking pair of 18 carat gold Burmese ruby and diamond stud earrings, each a cluster of five rubies, surrounded by diamonds. (Estimate £3,000- £4,000.)

Charlie said: “It’s a pleasure to have such pieces in the auction. You don’t see this quality very often and there has been interest from all over the country ahead of the sale.”

In addition to the 159 lots of jewellery, Thursday’s sale has 18 lots of gold coins ranging from an 1832 King William IV sovereign (Est. £400-£600) through to a Queen Elizabeth II

Golden Jubilee gold proof three coin set (double, full, half sovereign) expected to make £1,000- £1,500. Meanwhile a 1904 United States 20 dollar gold coin is also expected to go for £1,000- £1,500.

Viewing is taking place at the Vine Street Salerooms in Scarborough throughout the week including Thursday (February 29) from 9am until the start of the auction at 11am.

Visit https://www.davidduggleby.com/ to view the catalogue.