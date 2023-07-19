Scarborough author looks to combat loneliness with new children's picture book

A Scarborough based actor-turned-author is set to release her debut picture book on Thursday, July 20.

Terenia Edwards and award-winning illustrator Severus Lian are to publish ‘The Lonely Tiger’ on Thursday July 20, published by Tiny Tree, an imprint of Andrews UK.

A sweet and uplifting tale for young readers, ‘The Lonely Tiger’ follows Tiger — the life and soul of the party. However, Tiger really doesn’t enjoy being alone.

Thankfully, Tiger has wonderful friends! Monkey, Bird, Elephant and Frog want to help their friend see just how much he lights up the room.

A Scarborough based actor-turned-author is set to release her debut picture book on Thursday, July 20. (pic: Sussie Mellstedt)

Perfect for a theatrical bedtime read, performed by grown-ups, or as an introduction to reading alone, ‘The Lonely Tiger’ is a story about discovering who we really are through the eyes of people who love us the most.

Having performed on the stage and the silver screen (in Peter Rabbit amongst others) since 2015, Terenia really connected with young audiences during the touring production of ‘I, Piano’ by Adrian Hornsby, a musical theatre show which debuted at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and returned for a second run in 2022.

Terenia said: “The characters in this book have lived in my head for two years now.

“I’m so excited to finally share them with the world. I think we all have days when we doubt our own worth, so I think this story will resonate with kids and grown-ups alike.”

Award-winning illustrator Severus Lian (里恩太太) joined the project early on; her soft and playful art style really bringing the book to life and helping to showcase the joy and charm of the story. In 2023, ‘The Lonely Tiger’ was featured as part of the illustrator’s latest solo exhibition in Taiwan.

Terenia added: “I came across Severus’ work online and instantly knew she’d be the perfect collaborator to join the project.

“Her drawings are so playful and warm - she’s brought Tiger and his friends to life.”

