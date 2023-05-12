Scarborough band Nalgo Bay release new single and video following Reverend And The Makers support

The new single is called ‘Jealousy’ and the accompanying video was released today, Friday May 12.

The video sees the three band members, Terri-Ann, Harry and Jon, performing the indie-rock song in an all black room, and the video was filmed at Scarborough Spa.

Speaking about ‘Jealousy’, singer Terri-Ann said: “We’re putting new meaning into Scarborough Rock. It’s not just sweets anymore, it’s sounds!”

Nalgo Bay pictured with Reverend And The Makers frontman Jon McClure.

The band recently supported Reverend And The Makers as frontman Jon McClure set up a pop-up shop in the Meadowhall Centre to celebrate the band’s new album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’.

The shop saw three days of small bands supporting him, and meant Nalgo Bay were the first Scarborough band to do so.

Jon McClure is known for supporting the new music scene, and fellow Scarborough band The Feens will be supporting them later this year.

Nalgo Bay consists of vocalist and bass player Terri-Ann Prendergast, vocalist and guitarist Harry Bullen and drummer Jon Dawes.