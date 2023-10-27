News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Scarborough band Nearly Famous raises £2,100 for MacMillan Nurses after farewell concert

Scarborough band Nearly Famous played their last ever charity gig – and raised £2,100 for Scarborough Macmillan Nurses.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The band dedicated the evening at the Roscoe Rooms to Graham Trousdale and Dave Rose, dear friends and former members of the band who passed away recently.

Nearly Famous this year consisted of Jonty Hartley (Jonty and the Strangers), the first rock band to feature in Scarborough in the 1960s, Pete Liley from the Moonshots and Mandrakes, Bob Woodyatt from the Incas, Pete Jackson and Pete Hudson from Brave New World.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Terry Porter and Dave Magson stepped in when Pete Liley had to retire due to ill health.

Front from left: Nearly famous band members Jonty Hartley, Pete Liley Pete Jackson; back: Bob Woodyatt; centre: nurses from Scarborough Macmillan Chemo Unit. Members not featured Pete Hudson and Paul Murray (DJ).Front from left: Nearly famous band members Jonty Hartley, Pete Liley Pete Jackson; back: Bob Woodyatt; centre: nurses from Scarborough Macmillan Chemo Unit. Members not featured Pete Hudson and Paul Murray (DJ).
Front from left: Nearly famous band members Jonty Hartley, Pete Liley Pete Jackson; back: Bob Woodyatt; centre: nurses from Scarborough Macmillan Chemo Unit. Members not featured Pete Hudson and Paul Murray (DJ).
Most Popular

DJ Paul Murray, was compere for the evening.

The band thanks the Record Revivals team who helped promote the Gig by selling the tickets and those who donated memorabilia items to be auctioned on the evening, as well as contributions which have helped raise more than £10,300.50p over the past few years for local charities.

Related topics:Macmillan NursesScarborough