Scarborough band Nearly Famous raises £2,100 for MacMillan Nurses after farewell concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The band dedicated the evening at the Roscoe Rooms to Graham Trousdale and Dave Rose, dear friends and former members of the band who passed away recently.

Nearly Famous this year consisted of Jonty Hartley (Jonty and the Strangers), the first rock band to feature in Scarborough in the 1960s, Pete Liley from the Moonshots and Mandrakes, Bob Woodyatt from the Incas, Pete Jackson and Pete Hudson from Brave New World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Porter and Dave Magson stepped in when Pete Liley had to retire due to ill health.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Front from left: Nearly famous band members Jonty Hartley, Pete Liley Pete Jackson; back: Bob Woodyatt; centre: nurses from Scarborough Macmillan Chemo Unit. Members not featured Pete Hudson and Paul Murray (DJ).

DJ Paul Murray, was compere for the evening.