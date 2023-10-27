Scarborough band Nearly Famous raises £2,100 for MacMillan Nurses after farewell concert
and live on Freeview channel 276
The band dedicated the evening at the Roscoe Rooms to Graham Trousdale and Dave Rose, dear friends and former members of the band who passed away recently.
Nearly Famous this year consisted of Jonty Hartley (Jonty and the Strangers), the first rock band to feature in Scarborough in the 1960s, Pete Liley from the Moonshots and Mandrakes, Bob Woodyatt from the Incas, Pete Jackson and Pete Hudson from Brave New World.
Terry Porter and Dave Magson stepped in when Pete Liley had to retire due to ill health.
DJ Paul Murray, was compere for the evening.
The band thanks the Record Revivals team who helped promote the Gig by selling the tickets and those who donated memorabilia items to be auctioned on the evening, as well as contributions which have helped raise more than £10,300.50p over the past few years for local charities.