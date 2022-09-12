Scarborough band The Feens rock Bridlington Spa supporting ‘heroes’ The Kooks

The Brighton-based band travelled to the Yorkshire Coast to celebrate 15-years of their debut album.

Local lads The Feens warmed up the packed out crowd in what was argumentally a monumental moment for the foursome.

Adam Lodge, vocals and bass guitar, said: “We all absolutely loved it. We knew it was going to be busy as word had got out people were queuing down the promenade!

The Feens supported The Kooks at their seaside celebration gig. (Credit: Kerry Hollingsworth)

“We stood at the stage side before walking on and we could hear the noise and see how busy it was. We had our walk on song, which is Primal Scream’s Loaded, and as soon as it played people screamed and it was like wow how do people know we come out to this.

“We had a massive reception, the crowd was so energetic, passionate and singing our songs back to us! It almost felt like a headline hometown show! We loved every single minute on stage.

“It was genuinely quite possibly the favourite gig we have ever played.

“A night we will simply never forget- feels like a big moment and a big step in the right direction for us!”

Freddie Schmuck, left, and Adam Lodge, right, recall a special night. (Credit: Kerry Hollingsworth)

The Feens consist of Freddie Schmuck (vocals and guitar), Adam Lodge (vocals and bass guitar), Sam Dowling (lead guitar) and Perrie Bunton (drums).

In March of this year, frontman Freddie said that supporting The Kooks were a big inspiration for them, and that the gig would come full circle as three of The Feens met at Bridlington Spa in 2016.

Freddie Schmuck, vocals and guitar, said: “It went better than we could ever have hoped to be honest!

“Being able to share the stage with The Kooks in the first place was a huge deal for us. They're heroes of ours and we've all definitely been inspired by them at some point.

“The reception we got was a dream too. It looked and felt full to the brim so to play in front of 3000 people, (most of which won't have heard our music before) and get the response we got gave us so much satisfaction!

“We'd just like to thank The Kooks and This Feeling for giving us the opportunity and platform to perform, and to Brid Spa for their very kind hospitality.”

The Feens will be playing at their own show at Bridlington Spa on Saturday November 12.