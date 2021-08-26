Scarborough band The Feens to support James at Open Air Theatre

From left: Freddie, Sam, Adam and Perrie. (JPI Media/ Richard Ponter)

The Scarborough quartet will be supporting James when they play the venue on September 9.

The Feens formed in Scarborough in late 2016 and are made up of dual-lead vocalists Freddie Schmuck, guitar, and Adam Lodge, bass, along with Sam Dowling on lead guitar and Perrie Bunton on drums.

Freddie said: "We're really excited to be supporting the legendary James at a venue we've always dreamt of playing.

"It makes it extra special with it being in out hometown too.

"I think it's a testament to all out hard work we've put in and being there on merit is what makes me really proud.

"Bring it on!"

After a debut headline UK tour at the start of 2020 which culminated in back to back sell out shows at the Tipi Venue in Scarborough, the Feens continue to make waves in the music industry.

The band have received support from music industry gatekeepers with radio plays from Huw Stephens, Phil Taggart, (Steve Lemacq, John Kennedy and Felix White.

Their single Sunset reached #1 in the iTunes Alternative chart and earlier this year they sold out a headline show at Scarborough Spa Ocean Room in October.