The tour will see Jon McClure and Ed Cosens of Reverend And The Makers heading out around the country with their brand new album ‘Heatwave In The Cold North’.

The duo will be stopping at York’s Stone Roses Bar and Scarborough lads The Feens will be joining them.

Freddie Schmuck, singer with The Feens, said: "We’re buzzing to be joining The Rev this July!

The Feens will be supporting Reverend And The Makers in York. (Pic: Sam Crowston)

“We've actually played this venue once before when we were starting out, so it's going to be really cool to be back there playing.

“We also used to cover one of Rev's tunes back in the day when we did covers in pubs around Scarborough. He's a legend and does so much for unsigned artists and grassroots music, we can't wait for this one."

Last year, The Feens supported The Kooks at Bridlington Spa and have recently had drummer Ryan Woods join their line-up, replacing Perrie Bunton.

The Feens are currently on their own tour, which has seen them playing in Newcastle, Leeds and Norwich, before they play at York’s Fulford Arms tomorrow, Thursday April 27.