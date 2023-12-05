A Scarborough band is set to support the singer/songwriter when he visits the coastal town this weekend.

Stray Scene, an indie guitar band from Scarborough, will be supporting the Nottingham star this weekend when he performs at Scarborough Spa.

The band started in 2012 and are an indie guitar band with a retro feel to them. They will join all-girl trio Girl Band at the Bugg gig.

You can listen to the band ahead of their huge support slot here.

Scotti Eccles, vocals and guitar, said: “The Stray Scene lads are buzzing to be supporting Jake Bugg at Scarborough Spa Grand Hall, Stray Scene will be also heading on the road to do a UK headline tour in 2024 and their brand new single ‘Dark side of the seaside out’ out in January on all platforms.”

Jake Bugg is a singer/songwriter from Nottingham. His debut album was released in 2012 and went to the to pof the charts.

Since then, he’s had multiple successes with his following five albums, the most recent, Saturday Night Sunday Morning, was released two years ago.

He will perform at Scarborough Spa on Saturday, November 9.