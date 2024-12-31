Scarborough-based Saint Cecilia’s to expand services to offer specialist care for community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group is to further expand its services by offering specialist care for the community.

The award-winning care provider is launching Asters, a service to support people over 16 who live with a learning disability and/or autism.

The new addition will broaden the services offered by Saint Cecilia’s alongside its care for older people and The Lounge community hub.

Asters Specialist Care Executive Chairman, Mike Padgham said: “We are always looking to offer services that fit a vital need in the communities that we serve, and specialist learning disability support is an area where we feel we can make a meaningful impact through co-production, collaborating closely with individuals, families, and professionals to ensure that our services are bespoke to everyone’s unique needs and preferences.

Mike Padgham.

“It is a unique and highly varied type of care, and we are leveraging our 35 years of experience in delivering quality care while also bringing in new expertise to enhance service delivery.

"Our focus is on building the right support to ensure that individuals receive person centered, co-produced support plans putting them at the heart of decision making and care planning to enhance their quality of life.

“We look forward to working with some amazing and very special members of our community and their families and to providing them with a level of care that will help give them freedom and independence to live, happy fulfilled lives.”

The service will be led by Lynne Taylor, an established and award-winning Registered Learning Disability Nurse with more than 25 years’ experience of NHS, nursing, social care and care management and who brings to Saint Cecilia’s her specialist knowledge and expertise.

The service’s name, Asters, derives from the popular plant and it has been chosen because the flower comes in many different varieties, can flourish in adversity and blooms and blossoms when cared for and nurtured well.

The latest addition will mean that Saint Cecilia’s has The Lounge for people who want to come out and enjoy activities and some companionship; respite care for caregivers who need a break, learning disability care, Autism support, care homes for those needing around the clock care and dementia care and nursing care for those with more complex needs.