The rural insurer has launched this fund to help local frontline charities across the country tackle the ongoing effects of the pandemic and assist with recovery.

Local charities have been nominated to receive a share of the fund – and this donation enabled Eastfield-based Westway Open Arms to provide 600 five-day snack packs to the children during the six-week school holiday.

The grant has enabled Westway Open Arms to have a lunch club every Wednesday where people experiencing loneliness and isolation can meet for a lovely fresh cooked meal and socialise.

Bernie Brown, Gweny Allen and Andy Stephenson

Both initiatives are crucial to the health and wellbeing of the community.

Appointed Representative for NFU Mutual in Scarborough, Andy Stephenson, said: “The Agency Giving Fund champions local causes that are working day and night to change people’s lives and give hope for a better future.

"We’re extremely proud to have nominated Westway Open Arms for this donation and are delighted to be able to support the vital contribution they make to our community.”

Bernie Brown, Centre Manager, said: “We’re enormously thankful to the Yorkshire Coast Agency of NFU Mutual for nominating our charity to receive a donation from the NFU Mutual Agency Giving Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The money has gone a long way to helping us provide school meals and a regular lunch club.”