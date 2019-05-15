Scarborough BBC film crews spend day at Luna Park

Film crews from new BBC One comedy 'Scarborough' have been spotted in some of the town's famous landmarks.

On Monday, the first day of filming in Scarborough, famous faces were spotted at the Newcastle Packet, which has been renamed 'Good Ship', while yesterday the cast and crew spent the afternoon at Luna Park.

Catherine Tyldesley and Jason Manford enjoy the rides.

Pictures posted on social media show lead actors Jason Manford and Catherine Tyldesley have some fun on some of the park's newest rides.

Of course, they also met visitors and staff including Luna Park's new owners Cassie and Dane Crow.

Cassie said: "It was really good. The cast are very nice. You feel like you know them straight away.

"The new comedy should be good for Scarborough. Benidorm had a massive impact on tourism in the town so hopefully the same thing will happen here. I look forward to seeing it.

"They all spoke very positively of the town, they said people are very nice."

Today, filming is believed to be taking place at Sandside.

Scarborough's Luna Park re-opened with new attractions around Easter, a week after its new operator was granted the lease.

Cassie added: "It's been going well, we still have a lot of work to do on the building. We're trying to work out what it is that people actually want before investing in something quite big but so far the reaction from people and local businesses has been good and hopefully we'll be able to offer more."