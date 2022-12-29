Scarborough beauty salon owner ready to tackle 12 marathons in 12 months

The 30-year-old will be running 12 marathons in 12 months across the UK next year to raise money for two charities close to her heart.

The first six marathons will be in aid of Tommy’s, a pregnancy charity that helps the many people that are living through the pain of dealing with losing a baby.

Bethan, who runs Bethan Sian beauty salon in her home town of Malton and also owns a salon in Scarborough, will run her first marathon on January 15 in Skipton.

Bethan Pritchard, who is running 12 marathons in 12 months.

Altogether she hopes to raise £8,000 and is being sponsored by close friends Sean and Sue Harrison, who run the Malton Enterprise Park.

Bethan said: “I have undertaken a number of challenges for charity before, but this is my biggest yet.

"I haven’t heard of anyone running a marathon a month consecutively for a year, so I think I’m breaking new ground, which is daunting but also exhilarating.

“There’s no doubt that it is going to be hugely demanding, but I am heartened by the generous support from Sean and Sue, which will pay for all my travelling and accommodation costs across the county, and by the donations I have already received on my Just Giving page.

“I am going to be tested to my limit, both physically and mentally.

"I have put a strict regime into place, which will mean making sacrifices so that I can prepare my body.

"I’m not going into this lightly, and I want to raise as much money as possible to support others facing their own challenges.

"The difference is, I’ve chosen to take this challenge on – for many people, challenges don’t come by choice.”

In 2016 Bethan experienced a traumatic miscarriage and subsequently fell into depression.

She said: “At the time, I was young and couldn’t really understand what had happened – but I knew I felt pain, and a sense of failure.

"I didn’t take time to grieve, and I found the whole situation very hard to deal with.

"Despite having a great family and friends, some people just didn’t know what to say or couldn’t relate.

“I have a number of friends and clients who have had miscarriages, so each of my first six marathons will be run in the memory of a little baby who has been lost. This will spur me on.”

Bethan’s challenge begins in Skipton in January and she will complete a full marathon, 26.2 miles, every month after that.

Some will be at organised events including the London Marathon, while others will be just her, her running shoes and the road ahead.

The second six marathons will be run in aid of Ryedale Special Families, a charity which supports families who have children and young adults with disabilities, illness and additional needs, throughout the Ryedale district.

Sponsor Sue Harrison added: “We wish her the very best of luck and trust that our support will enable her to concentrate on the marathons themselves, rather than on any external pressures.”