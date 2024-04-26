Scarborough Bed and Breakfast named second 'best in the world' in an impressive award given by Tripadvisor

James and Angela Rusden have owned Toulson Court in Scarborough for almost eight years. Photo courtesy of Toulson Court.

Tripadvisor has announced the Traveller’s Choice Award winners, which features Toulson Court in Scarborough in two categories.

The annual Travellers’ Choice Awards 2024 celebrate this year’s highest rated hotels in the world, according to Tripadvisor’s global travel community.

Toulson Court Bed and Breakfast is located on Columbus Ravine in Scarborough, close to the popular Peasholm Park and the iconic Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The B&B is owned by Angela and James Rusden, who took over the business in 2016 after moving to the area from Pontefract.

This year the couple defended their impressive three year title of best B&B in the world in the Traveler’s Choice awards, only getting knocked down one place in 2024.

Their winning streak has continued, with Toulson Court taking home the best B&B award for the UK for the fourth year in a row.

The B&B has also gained a lot of media coverage, featuring on a number of tv shows such as Bargain Loving Brits By the Sea, GB News and This Morning.

James and Angela Rusden said: “We are delighted! It’s our 8th anniversary of owning The Toulson Court in June this year, and to think of what we have achieved over this time is mind blowing.

“Four years of being number one in the UK, three years being best in the world and now to be awarded second place - It's absolutely amazing!

“Scarborough is a fantastic place to visit with so many wonderful places and attractions to see.

“The Open-Air Theater, the Stephen Joseph Theater and Peasholm Park are all amazing attractions, alongside the traditional things on offer at the seaside which draw visitors every year.

“We also have some fantastic events like Scarborough Sci-Fi, Christmas Sparkle, Sea Fest, Gold Wings Light Parade and Armed forces day which bring a lot of customers too.

“If Scarborough had not got the attractions, we would never have been able to win this award, so thank you to every attraction in the area for making this happen!”