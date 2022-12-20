News you can trust since 1882
Heads bowed for George Harland Taylor at the unveiling of a Bombardment memorial in his memory.

Scarborough Bombardment: 11 pictures as mural and commemorative plaque honour First World War victim

A plaque and mural honouring a 15-year-old boy killed during the Scarborough Bombardment has been unveiled.

By George Buksmann
19 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:46pm

On the morning of December 16 1914, hundreds of high explosive shells rained down on the Yorkshire coast when two German battleships attacked, which killed George Harland Taylor.

A campaign to remember the victims has seen commemorative plaques erected across the town.

Scarborough Bombardment: Plaque and mural unveiled in memory of child victim killed in First World War attack

1. Remember Scarborough

Artist Rew Nurse poses with the mural he painted.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Remember Scarborough

The mural and plaque are unveiled at the Mount View Avenue Scout Hut.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Remember Scarborough

Scouts address a minute's silence.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Remember Scarborough

The honorary mural now adorns the wall of the Scout Hut.

Photo: Richard Ponter

