Scarborough Bombardment: 11 pictures as mural and commemorative plaque honour First World War victim
A plaque and mural honouring a 15-year-old boy killed during the Scarborough Bombardment has been unveiled.
By George Buksmann
19 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 4:46pm
On the morning of December 16 1914, hundreds of high explosive shells rained down on the Yorkshire coast when two German battleships attacked, which killed George Harland Taylor.
A campaign to remember the victims has seen commemorative plaques erected across the town.
