George Harland Taylor, a 15-year-old Boy Scout, was out to buy a newspaper because he was featured in an article having received a scouting honour in the previous week. He was killed by shrapnel on Albion Street in 1914.

The teenager was taken to a nearby house where he died before he could receive medical treatment.

Wayne Murray, who runs the From Scardeburg to Scarborough social history museum and is behind the plaque campaign, said: “It was fabulous to see the Scouts pay tribute to young George.

The Bombardment mural, dedicated to George Harland Taylor.

“It went great, and we were surprised to see so many people turn out because of the weather.”

The plaque, which is the latest in a series of memorials across Scarborough, was revealed at the Scout Hut in Mount View Avenue on Saturday December 17.

On the morning of December 16 1914, two German battleships bombarded Scarborough – which was undefended – with more than 500 high explosive shells in about 30 minutes, causing widespread damage and destruction.

In total, 17 Scarborough residents were killed during the attack and more than 80 were seriously wounded.

Scouts address a minute's silence at the mural and plaque unveiling.

George was the last person to be hit in the shelling and was the only Boy Scout to be killed in the First World War.

The attack led Winston Churchill, then First Lord of the Admiralty, to brand the Germans as “the baby killers of Scarborough”.

The aim of the bombardment is disputed, with some suggesting that the Germans may have thought Scarborough Castle was still garrisoned or that they knew about a Naval Wireless station at the top of Falsgrave Park.

The phrase “remember Scarborough”, which features prominently on the mural, was used as a major propaganda tool to boost recruitment following the attack.

The Scouts and guests gather at the memorial unveiling.

Mr Murray extended his thanks to Lynn Pottage, Richard Johnson and the 2nd Scarborough ELO Scout Group who, alongside Cllr Guy Smith, attended the ceremony. The mural was created by artist Rew Nurse and the plaque was erected by Lee Thompson.