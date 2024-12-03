Scarborough Bombardment Walk hailed a success by those in attendance
Organised in conjunction with Mick Couzens from the Friends of Merryweather Garden, the Bombardment Walk was hosted by Liz Blades from the Friends of Dean Road and Manor Road Cemetery.
Twenty four attendees were given a guided tour of Manor Road Cemetery and heard about the people who were killed in the attack which saw two German battleships, the Derfflinger and Von der Tann, bombard the town with over 500 bombs in the space of around 30 minutes.
Liz Blades related the story of Ada Crow, 28, John Hall, 65, Emily Merryweather, 30, Alfred Beal, 41, Bertha McEntyre, 43 and 14-month old John Ryalls who she was looking after, who all perished.
One member of the group said: “It was very good. There’s a lot of interesting graves in the Dean Road Cemetery, beside the victims of the bombardment.”
