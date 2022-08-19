Scarborough bookbinder Brian Cole walking over 100 miles for charity
A Scarborough bookbinder is raising money for charity by walking 104 miles from Leeds back to the coast .
Brian Cole, 72, is walking the White Rose Way starting on Thursday August 25 to raise money for Papyrus, a charity for the prevention of suicide in under-35s.
He will be walking the route with his daughter Claire, 45 who lives in Slaithwaite. The pair will be joined by other family members at various stages of the walk.
The duo have previously carried out walks for charity, including a 58 mile walk in Lincolnshire and the Yorkshire three peaks.
Mr Cole said: “Supporting Papyrus is very important to me as the issue of suicide has affected members of my family, and has alerted me to the ever-increasing problems faced by young people in society today.
“Claire and I felt that this was one way in which we could contribute to the valuable work that Papyrus does. I’m really looking forward to raising money for the charity.”
The walk will start at City Square in Leeds and pass through Wetherby, York, Malton and Thornton-le Dale before culminating at Scarborough harbour.
They will be following little-used footpaths through mainly agricultural land.
The pair are aiming to walk 15 miles a day, and hope to have completed the walk by Thursday September 1.
Mr Cole added: “We are both excited to be doing the walk which will be a challenge because of the distance but knowing we are raising money for a good cause will keep us going.”
Papyrus provides confidential support and advice to young people struggling with thoughts of suicide, and anyone worried about a young person through their helpline, HOPELINEUK.
Every £5 raised can help pay for a life-saving contact to HOPELINEUK
Imogen Healing, Papyrus fundraising officer, said: “Our supporters and fundraisers provide a huge part of our income, which helps us to reach out to more people across the UK, supporting young people at risk of suicide, extending our community work and suicide prevention training.
“There is no doubt that their support will make a difference.”
They are hoping to raise £1000 and you can donate to the fundraiser here.