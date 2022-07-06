Scarborough borough guest house celebrates five star AA rating

The owners of a Scarborough borough guest house are celebrating after receiving a five star AA rating.

By Louise Perrin
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 3:27 pm
Andrew Jenkins installing new AA Five star signage at Orchard Lodge
The national award-winning Orchard Lodge in Flixton run by Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins received the news after their latest visit from the AA inspection team.

The Inspector said “ It was a pleasure to meet with Lucinda & Andrew and to discover Orchard Lodge.

"This is a well-managed property that has benefitted from investment over the years and is a valued asset to the local scene.”

Awarding Five stars is no small accolade for Orchard Lodge and puts them in a very small group of high-quality establishments in the area.

Lucinda Jenkins said, “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award and is a real credit to the whole team that work with us and the local businesses we also support from local butchers to plumbers; everyone associated with Orchard Lodge should be very proud of what has been achieved together.

"We expect a really high standard of everyone, so our guests get the very best experience possible.”

This is the latest in a line of awards for the Flixton business who were also recipients of the Certificate of Excellence with Tripadvisor in each of the last 5 years putting them in the top 1% of all accommodation around the world.

