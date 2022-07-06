The national award-winning Orchard Lodge in Flixton run by Andrew and Lucinda Jenkins received the news after their latest visit from the AA inspection team.
The Inspector said “ It was a pleasure to meet with Lucinda & Andrew and to discover Orchard Lodge.
"This is a well-managed property that has benefitted from investment over the years and is a valued asset to the local scene.”
Awarding Five stars is no small accolade for Orchard Lodge and puts them in a very small group of high-quality establishments in the area.
Lucinda Jenkins said, “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award and is a real credit to the whole team that work with us and the local businesses we also support from local butchers to plumbers; everyone associated with Orchard Lodge should be very proud of what has been achieved together.
"We expect a really high standard of everyone, so our guests get the very best experience possible.”
This is the latest in a line of awards for the Flixton business who were also recipients of the Certificate of Excellence with Tripadvisor in each of the last 5 years putting them in the top 1% of all accommodation around the world.