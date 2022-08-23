Scarborough borough's Beyond Housing earns national diversity accreditation
The National Centre for Diversity has recognised Beyond Housing as part of its Investors in Diversity accreditation.
By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:31 am
The housing association provider undertook an audit of its culture and created an action plan based on the centre’s FREDIE model: Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement.
The accreditation lasts 24 months.
Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “We are delighted to have achieved this prestigious accreditation, as it demonstrates our commitment to being a diverse employer and a supportive and caring housing provider.”