The housing association provider undertook an audit of its culture and created an action plan based on the centre’s FREDIE model: Fairness, Respect, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement.

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “We are delighted to have achieved this prestigious accreditation, as it demonstrates our commitment to being a diverse employer and a supportive and caring housing provider.”