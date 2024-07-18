Scarborough boy, 11, has first ever haircut – and raises over £2,200 for charity

Hair-raising!

Eleven-year-old Aaron Gill has had his first ever haircut to raise money for two charities close to his heart.

Aaron, a Year 6 pupil at St Martin’s Church of England Primary School in Scarborough, has never had his hair cut, and when measured it was around 38 inches in length.

Aaron’s father, Adam Gill, said: “In the first couple of years, we just let it grow because it was cute.

“But eventually it became such a big part of who he was and his identity.

Aaron prepares for his special charity haircut with hairdresser Ethan Pashby

“He loves his hair very much, doing all the hair care and maintenance himself, so this haircut is a hugely brave decision and one that has not been easy for him to make.

“When Aaron was around 3 years old, we had a couple of trips to oncology departments with his big sister.

“Seeing children who’d lost their hair sparked a conversation about cancer and hair loss, and what it all meant.

“He found out then that donating hair was a possibility - and decided that when he someday decided to get his hair cut “short like Daddy” he’d like to give his hair to a child who’d lost theirs.”

Aaron Gill meets the Media - Olivia Richwald and Jenny Dunning with cheering family Julianna, Adam and Ash

Fast forward 7 years, and needing a trim before he starts secondary school in September, Aaron decided that the time had come for the big day.

After some though, he chose to divide any money he raised equally between the Little Princess Trust (who need around £550 to manufacture each wig they produce), and anti-bullying charity, The Sophie Lancaster Foundation

Aaron said: “I’ve always thought I’ve got a lot of hair, and that there’s a lot of people who don’t, so I wanted to give it to people who need it.”

The cut took place at Untitled Love on Northway in Scarborough and was carefully co-ordinated to take place shortly before the end of term.

Too late to turn back now!

Aaron said: “Well, I did want a couple of days after the cut to show it off to my friends!”

Proud dad Adam said: “He’s feeling good, and is happy with his new hair, although he does keep commenting how ‘light’ his head feels.

“He walked into school this morning like a superstar, everyone wanted to see!”

To find out more and to help Aaron raise even more for his chosen charities, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/team/first-haircut.