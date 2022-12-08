Scarborough brothers aged six and four sell toys to buy chocolate for the Rainbow Centre
Two young boys aged six and four have sold their old toys and bought selection boxes to give to other youngsters this Christmas
Finlay, 6, and Ellis, 4, who both go to St Peter’s Roman Catholic Primary School, sort through their old toys every year to ‘make room for Santa’.
But this year, rather than simply giving them away, they decided to sell them to raise money which could be used to buy chocolate to donate to the Rainbow Centre for Christmas.
Proud mum, Sam Wade, 37, said: “They were really up for it. We sorted through the toys and found books and teddies we no longer used, and then sold them locally on Facebook.
“In total we made £15 which we used to buy the selection boxes.
“Ellis didn’t really understand what we were doing at first, but once we’d been out and bought the sweets, he was really pleased we’d done it.”