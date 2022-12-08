Scarborough brothers aged six and four sell toys to buy chocolate for the Rainbow Centre

Finlay, 6, and Ellis, 4, who both go to St Peter’s Roman Catholic Primary School, sort through their old toys every year to ‘make room for Santa’.

But this year, rather than simply giving them away, they decided to sell them to raise money which could be used to buy chocolate to donate to the Rainbow Centre for Christmas.

Proud mum, Sam Wade, 37, said: “They were really up for it. We sorted through the toys and found books and teddies we no longer used, and then sold them locally on Facebook.

Finlay, 6, and Ellis, 4 sold their old toys to raise money to buy chocolate for the Rainbow Centre

“In total we made £15 which we used to buy the selection boxes.