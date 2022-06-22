Scarborough Brownies help gift shop Lilly's Treasures celebrate National Armed Forces Day

Guider Charlotte, Ava, five 5 , Ella, five , Isla, five and Guider Sue outside Lilly's Treasures in St Nicholas Street, Scarborough

Lilly's Treasures, owned by Karon Wallis, wanted to say ‘thank you’ and show its support for the Armed Forces and worked with Sue and Charlotte Guiders from the 7th Scarborough (St Marks) Rainbows to help us dress its windows.

With handmade bunting, there are more than 100 handmade poppies in the window displays.

“We are so thankful for the dedication of everyone who serves and has served in the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force as well has remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in past conflicts,” said Karon.

“It’s a fabulous opportunity to work with the youngsters in our community to educate them on the wonderful work Our Armed Forces do and also give them a sense of pride in themselves and their community,” she said.

"I get such lovely feedback regarding our ever-changing window displays and I wanted the children to have that same feeling too.

"They were so delighted and proud to see their artworks on full display in our windows.

“We are so excited and are looking forward to this weekend and welcoming our amazing community and visitors from all over the UK.”

National Armed Forces Day will be held in South Bay from 10.30am on Saturday June 25.