Scarborough builders find nest of baby bunnies in sand delivery.

The RSPCA was contacted by a group of builders in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, on Thursday March 10 who made the discovery.

RSPCA Inspector Beth Boyd went to collect the nest of kits. She said: “A team of builders were working on Scarborough seafront and had a delivery of sand in a large bag.

“When they opened it up they found the nest of four wild rabbit kits inside and called us for help.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We don’t know where the bags had come from or how long the babies had been without their mum so we rushed them to an experienced wildlife rehabilitator.

“She tells me that they’re doing really well and are happily guzzling a specialist milk substitute so that’s wonderful news.”

The RSPCA believe the rabbits, who still have their eyes shut, are around 12-14 days old.

A mother rabbit closes her kittens into a burrow, returning to nurse about once a day. Kittens will start to emerge from the burrow at about 18 days when they will look like miniature adults.

If they're found above ground with their eyes closed then something has dug them out of the burrow - in which case they'll be too young to survive. These rabbits will need rescuing and taking to a wildlife rehabilitator.