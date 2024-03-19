Scarborough building society invites people to get their finances ‘in a good place’

Skipton Building Society on Westborough

Colleagues at Skipton Building Society’s Scarborough branch, on Westborough, will be welcoming people with refreshments as they host a financial advice open day on the 10 th April.

Skipton’s financial specialists will be on hand from 10am to 4pm to discuss investments, pensions and retirement planning, with no appointment needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone has a different plan for their future, some may be thinking about the next two years, others may be looking at the next twenty.

Whatever people have in mind for their money, its important to check their hard-earned cash is in the right place to reach their goals.

David Swaby, financial adviser at the Scarborough branch, said: “Now is the perfect time to join us for a cuppa and a chat about your finances.

“We know the cost-of-living is heavy on people’s minds, but there is always something that can help to get your finances in a good place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, whether you want to be prepared for the months ahead, want to see your money grow with an investment or you want to review your plans for retirement, come speak to us.”

Skipton Building Society has financial advisors in every branch who can help with a range of financial needs, from discovering how to make the most of your investments, to pension planning or to helping you understand the power of compound interest.