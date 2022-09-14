News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Scarborough bus companies announce timetables for Monday’s Bank Holiday

Scarborough bus companies have announced their bus service arrangements for Monday’s Bank Holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:04 am
Scarborough bus services Coastliner and East Yorkshire have announced their plans for Monday's Bank Holiday.
Scarborough bus services Coastliner and East Yorkshire have announced their plans for Monday's Bank Holiday.

Coastliner and East Yorkshire Bus Company have both announced their timetables for Monday September 19.

King Charles III has confirmed that the day will be a bank holiday to allow people to pay their respects to the Queen.

Both Coastliner and East Yorkshire Bus Company will be running a Sunday timetable on the day.

Transdev CEO Alex Hornby said: “We have carefully considered the needs of our customers, many of whom will want to be with family on this day, along with our colleagues who will also wish to commemorate Her Majesty’s reign.

Most Popular

“A Sunday timetable will be in operation throughout our Yorkshire network on Monday, 19 September 2022. Normal weekday timetables will resume the following day, Tuesday 20 September.”

Full details of all Transdev bus routes and tickets are available here.

The East Yorkshire Bus Company’s timetable are available here.

Read More

Read More
Which shops in Scarborough will be shut for the Queen’s Funeral? All supermarket...
ScarboroughCharles IIIQueenYorkshire