Scarborough business grows despite Covid crisis
Scarborough-based business Peace of Mind Financial Solutions Ltd has recruited several new advisers in the local area over the lockdown period.
Since March 2020, Peace of Mind has recruited six additional Scarborough-based advisers, who provide expert advice either in our office, in the client’s home or remotely, at times to suit them.
Peace of Mind is a local, family business, which operates with nationwide coverage, utilising the knowledge and expertise of 21 advisers, supported by the office-based management team.
Managing Director, Nigel Wood, said: “Initially, our Falsgrave Road office was closed, following Government guidelines. Despite this, we experienced high levels of enquiries and demand for financial advice, which we were delighted to provide.
“We value all of our clients and are privileged to look after all of their financial needs. Our mantra has always been ‘In our business the Client is King.’ To say thank you, we will be discounting our broker fee to all new and existing clients until Easter 2022.
“Our advisers are available to offer advice on mortgages, equity release, mortgage related protection products, private medical insurance and home insurance. All of the advisers are available and can be contacted through our office.”