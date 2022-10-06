Scarborough business man completes Great North Run to raise £1,898 for hospital appeal

Overall, the 23 Great North Runners raised over £13,000 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

The charity launched the Scarborough’s Urgent and Emergency Care Appeal earlier this year to raise £400,000 for the centre which is scheduled to open early 2024.

Daniel Wilson at the Great North Run

Local businessman Daniel Wilson was keen to support the appeal and ran the 13.2 mile, Newcastle to South Shields route completing it in two hours and 22 minutes, raising a staggering £1,898.

Daniel, from convenience chain One Stop working with Wilsons, said: "Our company is based in Scarborough and has the bulk of our stores in Scarborough and Bridlington.

"We are grateful for all the work done by Scarborough Hospital and are more than happy to show our appreciation by raising money through collecting tins in store and the Great North Run to help fundraise for the new urgent and emergency care unit.”

Fundraiser, Maya Liversidge, said: “Shops taking collecting tins are such a simple yet effective way for the charity to raise funds and increase awareness.

"The Urgent and Emergency Care appeal has raised over £90,000 so far and donations like these go a long way to improving the hospital experience for patients.”