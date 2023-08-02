The stadium naming rights would give the selected organisation the chance to become a part in the club’s and the town’s continuing success story, as well as exploit new marketing opportunities and help to support the area’s football and sporting community.

North Yorkshire Council is asking for bids from organisations that are interested in the naming rights to the community stadium in the coastal town.

The stadium opened in 2017 and represented a return to the town for the fan-owned club, after the former Scarborough Football Club folded in 2007.

Since opening, the stadium, at Scarborough Sports Village, has increased its capacity to more than 3,250 thanks to the on-field success of the team, which now plays in the National League North following two promotions in the last five seasons.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, leisure and housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for an organisation to become part of the fabric of Scarborough and attach themselves to a team on the rise.

“The football club is at the heart of the community and provides access to sport for children of all ages. This is the chance to help the club to continue to grow.”

Scarborough is managed by ex-Manchester United, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion footballer Jonathan Greening, who was born in the town.

The stadium is also the base of Scarborough Ladies Football Club and is widely used by the local community for football.

As well as its men’s first and reserve team, Scarborough Athletic also delivers inclusive and walking football offerings, through to academy teams starting at under-sevens. It has recently added female teams at various age groups who participate in the Scarborough and District Minor League.

Organisations interested in submitting a bid can find out more information at www.northyorks.gov.uk/business-and-economy/procurement

If anyone has any queries or would like an informal discussion about the opportunity they can contact North Yorkshire Council’s head of procurement, David Gomersall, at [email protected]