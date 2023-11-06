Four Scarborough-based businesses will host the Indulgence Reception: Treat Yourself Christmas Event at Woodend in The Crescent, Scarborough.

The Christmas event will take place between 5.30pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, November 23.

This exciting event is open to the public and is free to attend with a welcome drink and refreshments available.

This special event showcases four of Scarborough’s finest businesses, all members of WIN Networking group.

The event will also raise funds for the charity Futureworks NY, which works within the local community,

Michelle Padron-Kitching, co-founder of Futureworks NY, said: “The WIN Networking group has chosen us as their charity of the year so we’re really thrilled with this. This fundraising event will showcase what we do at Futureworks, along with featuring some of Scarborough’s finest businesses.

“Those who come along can expect a warm welcome to an exquisite event. Those attending this free event will have a chance to meet some unique independent businesses. The event is perfectly timed for some Christmas shopping ideas too!”

The event will include a raffle with some great prizes generously donated by local organisations.

Local businesses attending the event include a fashion designer, a travel expert, a coffee specialist along with members of the Futureworks NY team.

Andre Matos is the local ‘coffee man’ for Nespresso Professional bringing sustainable, convenient and cost-effective coffee solutions to local businesses across Scarborough. Andre specialises in amazing-tasting coffee and new coffee machines for businesses in the area.

Isabelle Randall is a couture fashion designer specialising in luxury bespoke bridalwear, evening wear and tailoring. Isabelle can design and make a unique outfit for that special occasion, and her studio is based at Woodend Gallery in The Crescent, Scarborough.

Andrew Grayson is part of the multi award winning Not Just Travel and helps with the well-known tour operator holidays. He also specialises in bespoke, tailor-made dream holidays to global destinations which cannot be found in the brochures.