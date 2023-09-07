News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough businesses urged to join Marie Curie birthday celebrations

Marie Curie is calling on businesses and organisations in Scarborough to support The Workplace Dash and help the end of life charity celebrate its 75th anniversary.
By Louise Perrin
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:38 BST
As part of the celebrations, businesses are encouraged to raise £75 on or before November 7 2023, which would have been Marie Curie’s 156th Birthday.

On that day, the charity’s mascot ‘Daffy’ will dash around the town visiting as many of the workplaces as it can taking part, to collect the funds raised.

Companies can pay to wear yellow for the day, have a cake sale or hold a raffle to raise money, with the funds going towards supporting patients and families living with a terminal illness.

Staff at Lloyd's Bank are among the first to sign up for the challengeStaff at Lloyd's Bank are among the first to sign up for the challenge
Amelia Forrest, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser, said: “We are excited to be celebrating 75 years of Marie Curie, and what better way to do it than to try and get the whole town of Scarborough involved. It is great that Lloyds Bank have signed up already and I look forward to more businesses getting involved.

“75 years ago our first fundraiser was the sale of an engagement ring, and that was the start of Marie Curie delivering expert care and support to patients who are living with a terminal illness.

“We couldn’t continue to do that without our amazing supporters, and we hope organisations in Scarborough will get behind the birthday celebrations and help us raise vital funds.”

To register to take part in Marie Curie Scarborough’s Workplace Dash or to find out more information, email [email protected].

