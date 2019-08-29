Scarborough café on Victoria Road applies for licence to serve alcohol

A Scarborough café owner has applied to Scarborough Council for permission to sell alcohol.

Ashley James Shaw, of Ashbrowns Café at 93 Victoria Road, wants to serve alcohol to his customers from 10am until 10pm on Monday to Thursday and from 9am on Friday to Sunday.

The premises would be open to the public from 7am until 10.30pm seven days a week.

In his application to Scarborough Council for a premises licence, Mr Shaw states: “The premises will operate as a food-led establishment and not exclusively or primarily for the retail sale of alcohol.

“There will be a minimum number of 10 covers indoors when the premises is open to the public and licensable activities are taking place.”

There will be no draught sales of alcohol on the premises, which previously had an alcohol licence until October 2018.

The application is now out to consultation with a closing date of Thursday September 26.

It can be viewed at www.scarborough.gov.uk/ashbrown-cafe-notice-application