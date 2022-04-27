Scarborough cafe The Hideout's customers help raise £1,000 for Ukraine war victims

The Hideout café on Columbus Ravine invited customers to ‘round up’ their bills with the difference going to support the DEC Ukraine Appeal.

In just a couple of weeks, customers had raised more than £800 and with a donation from the café’s owners, a total of £1,000 is to be sent to the appeal.

The owners say they look forward to hosting an event to welcome any Ukraine refugees who come to Scarborough in the coming weeks.

Hideout Cafe General Manager Jordan Padgham and Assistant Manager Tonibethany Hall.

The Hideout General Manager Jordan Padgham said: “I think, like everyone, we were shocked and saddened by the scenes in Ukraine and wanted to do what we could to help.

“By asking customers to round up their bills and adding the difference to a collection we have been able to make our contribution.

“We are grateful to our customers who are always very generous and thoughtful when it comes to appeals like this.”

He said the café was about to embark on a new fundraising effort which would be at the heart of the local community.

The café has previously supported other charities, including The Wave Project, The Rainbow Centre and others.

The Padgham family bought the former Coffee Beans café in 2019, transforming it into The Hideout, a brand-new café, bar and grill.