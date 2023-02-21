The Sunflower Café and Hub at the church and charity in Alma Parade aims to provide a home from home for people who have fled the war in their homeland.

The hub has been open for a few weeks offering support to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees so far including help with learning English, accessing training and navigating healthcare and school systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly-opened café will give people the chance to socialise and make friends with fellow refugees and the community.

Salvation Army café will support Ukrainian refugees in Scarborough, and is set to open one year on from the Russian invasion.

There will also be a gathering in the town centre at 4.40pm followed by a Remembrance Service at The Salvation Army at 6pm, all welcome.

Major Stephen Noble, who leads Scarborough Salvation Army with his wife Captain Angela, said: “The hub launched a few weeks ago with the Scarborough Sunflower Appeal, a group who have been helping Ukrainians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve already seen a big uptake, this has become a place they can gather and feel safe.

“A big part of what we are trying to do is aid integration, not only helping refugees with navigating how to access healthcare, schools, training and jobs, but building relationships with the local community.

Salvation Army café will support Ukrainian refugees in Scarborough, and is set to open one year on from the Russian invasion.

"Now we have the café open and have staff in place, we will be able to offer traditional Ukrainian food as well as hot drinks, somewhere warm to sit and conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also had new volunteers come to support this project, which has been brilliant to see.

“It’s awful to think the war has been going on for a year now and there is no sign of it coming to an end.”

As part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme, Scarborough has hosted around 140 Ukrainians with many living with a sponsor.

A café to support Ukrainian refugees in Scarborough is to open one year on from the Russian invasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the war continues to rage, those sponsorships are coming to an end meaning families need help to find more permanent accommodation.

Iain Butterworth, who runs the Scarborough Sunflower Appeal and has been helping co-ordinate sponsors, said: “We are grateful to The Salvation Army for setting up this space where we can try and help as many people as possible.

"There are lot of issues to overcome including finding sponsors for families still in Ukraine, sorting visas and new homes for people whose sponsorships have ended.

"Due to a shortage of accommodation, at the end of the sponsorship period many could be put in temporary accommodation such as hotels or placed in rural locations away from schools which is causing difficulties.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iryna, who fled Ukraine with her children and is now teaching English from the Sunflower Hub which she helps run with Inna, said: “We never thought we would be in a situation where we had to leave our homes like this and settle into a new country.

"People have been so supportive and we want to say thank you for welcoming us to your country.”

The café is open every Friday between 10am and 1pm while the Hub runs every Friday between noon and 2.30pm.