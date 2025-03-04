Scarborough CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival is back with selection of 34 beers to try

Scarborough CAMRA is holding its 7th annual Beer and Cider Festival from March 20 to 23.

The festival will be held for the third year at the Corporation Club on Scarborough’s Dean Road – also known as the Scarborough Borough Council Employees Welfare Club – which has faced financial difficulties over the past few years, compounded during the ongoing economic situation.

The beer festival will offer a wide selection of 34 beers, including beers from Theakstons, Jolly Sailor, Harrogate and Half Moon.

A range of local and other real ciders will be available – see the beer festival website closer to the time for the full range of beers and ciders available.

The festival will be open between noon and 10pm, although last entry will be at 9pm.

On Sunday March 23, the festival will open at noon, but will close when the beer runs out!

The festival this year has two main sponsors.

The Real Ale bar will be sponsored by Scholars Bar, the Branch Pub of the Year 2025 and the Real Cider bar is sponsored by the Craft Bar, the branch’s Cider pub of the Year 2025.

The festival is also sponsored by a range of other businesses and individuals who sponsor a ‘cask end’.

This provides an advert for your business (or your name), allows you to pace flyers or other promotional material around the festival, and gets you and a friend free entry to the festival and tokens for two halves.

The cost for sponsoring a cask end is £25, the money goes toward covering the cost of the hire of the room, and other set-up costs.

If you would like to be a sponsor, contact Graham on 07769 113 810, email him at [email protected] or visit the website.

Entry free to CAMRA members, £3 for non-members.

The bar runs on a token system requiring drinkers to buy a token card, money will be crossed off the card as beers/ciders are paid for.

Any remaining money on the card can be redeemed or donated to the festival charity Blood Cancer UK.

The Rotary Club with be running a tombola at the festival in aid of the Rainbow Centre, Scarborough.

The beer festival welcomes well behaved dogs, and children (under 18s) when accompanied by a parent.

Visit scarboroughbeerfestival.camra.org.uk for more.