Scarborough car mechanic drove at speeds of up to 100mph through country villages as he fled police

Ronnie Lee Harrison

Ronnie Harrison, 23, a car mechanic and qualified MoT tester from Scarborough, drove at more than double the speed limit in 30mph zones through Hunmanby and other villages including Carnaby, near Bridlington, where he was clocked at over 100mph, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Fen Greatly-Hirsh said that Harrison, knowing he would be over the drink-drive limit, hit the accelerator when police switched on the blue lights and tried to pull him over in Hunmanby late at night.

Harrison’s black VW Passat sped down side streets at speeds of over 70mph as police chased him through small villages and 30mph zones.

The speed dial then reached 90mph as the Volkswagen shot through a 60mph zone.

As he entered Carnaby, the Passat was travelling at over 100mph.

The drivers of a large white van and another oncoming vehicle had to take emergency evasive action to avoid a collision with the Volkswagen.

Such was the speed of the vehicle that police temporarily lost sight of it, but they were flagged down by a member of the public who told them he had heard a “bang”.

The traffic officers found the Passat nearby which had crashed into a hedge.

Harrison got out of the vehicle as instructed but then made a run for it.

He was apprehended following a short foot chase.

Mr Greatly-Hirsh said the police pursuit, on September 10, 2022, began at about 11pm and lasted about 15 minutes.

Harrison was taken into custody where he refused to provide a sample for analysis.

During police interview he denied being the driver despite being caught red-handed.

He was charged with dangerous driving and failing to provide the sample upon request and ultimately admitted the offences.

Harrison was given a community order and 17-month driving ban at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court at a previous hearing for failing to accede to the sample request.

He appeared for sentence for the dangerous-driving matter at the Crown Court today (February 16).

The court heard that Harrison, who is a father, had been drinking with friends at a pub before getting behind the wheel.

He was said to have drunk three or four pints of beer.

His solicitor advocate Graham Parkin said that Harrison knew that his death-defying driving antics were “wrong, reckless and dangerous”.

He claimed that Harrison, of Cross Street, Scarborough, was now a changed man with a new partner, a home and a good job.

He said that Harrison, who has five previous offences on his record, had fallen into debt at the time through no fault of his own and was living out of his car and sleeping in laybys.

He added that Harrison’s employer at a local motor garage thought highly of him because of his strong work ethic.

But judge Simon Hickey said that Harrison’s reckless driving, when “you knew you were over the limit”, could only be met by an immediate prison sentence.

He described Harrison’s initial denials in the police station as “ludicrous” and his driving as highly dangerous.

Harrison was handed an eight-month jail sentence but will only serve half of that behind bars before being released on prison licence.