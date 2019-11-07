This Scarborough caravan park is adding glamping pods and improving 'below standard' facilities

Cayton Village caravan site. Picture: Google

The Caravan and Motorhome Club (CAMC) purchased the Cayton Village caravan site in Mill Lane last year and wants to reduce the density of pitches as well as creating new facilities.

Today, it was granted planning permission by Scarborough Council to replace 319 touring and tent pitches with 207 caravan and motorhome pitches, 12 glamping pods and 12 tent pitches.

The plans also include the closure of the four existing toilet blocks and the creation of two new ones, with better access for disabled people.

The owners said in a planning statement to the council’s planning committee that the facilities were well below standard.

It stated: “The existing toilet blocks are in poor condition and fall well below modern standards in terms of thermal insulation levels and accessibility.

“There are serious concerns over the control of legionella due to a lack of control on water temperatures and there have been incidents that have shown the electrical installations to be of increasing concern.

“The facilities’ numbers are no longer in line with the expectations of club members and are a source of numerous complaints from visitors. ”

Local ward councillor Roberta Swiers (Con) told today’s meeting: “This is brilliant for Cayton, this what people want and will modernise the site.”