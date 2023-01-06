Barchester Healthcare has given the home a smart new café area and spa bathrooms.

The home’s communal areas have been completely refurbished with new flooring, furniture and décor. The interiors are warm and homely, with a touch of luxury and a choice of comfortable seating.

Four new bedrooms have also been created and fully refurbished, including new en-suite bathrooms.

Scarborough Hall has a brand new look and feel following significant investment from owners.

Charlotte Nurse, Senior General Manager at Scarborough Hall said: “The home is looking better than ever after the recent investment.

“The new appearance of the home has been carefully considered down to the little details, and has been designed with the residents in mind. The bright new reception area has given the home a fresh and elegant feel.

“The lounge areas are simply stunning, and ideal for socialising as well as accommodating the home’s many daily activities.

“I’m looking forward to showcasing the wonderful new interior to members of our community so please do give us a call if you’d like to book a show round, everyone is welcome.”

