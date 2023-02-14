Residents celebrated the iconic singer by creating Reggae themed crafts to decorate the home and throwing a reggae themed dance party.

Residents, team members and family members came together and enjoyed dancing to classics such as ‘Buffalo Soldier’, ‘Redemption Song’, ‘One Love’ along with other favourites.

Some residents enjoyed creating different movements using pom poms whilst others got the beat going with percussion instruments.

Members of the activity team; Beth Newland, Charlotte Sutton and Jessica Larkin had lots of fun dressing up and making homemade crafts to stimulate the residents imaginations for our reggae themed dance party.

Residents, staff and family came together and shared Levi Roots fizzy pop with themed cupcakes and reminisced about residents memories of travelling to Jamaica.

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse, said: “Lots of our residents are big Bob Marley fans and still love his music.

“We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits, finding out about his life and what influenced him. We watched a documentary about his life, he was such an incredible talent.

“A great time was had by all.”

Brian, a resident, said: “I loved listening to Bob Marley growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories, we were all transported to the Caribbean for a slice of island life.”

Bob Marley died in 1981, but would have turned 78 this year.

