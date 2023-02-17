Scarborough care home celebrates Valentine’s Day with resident's loved ones

Brenda and Andy celebrate together.

Staff and residents celebrated the day of love by inviting their husbands and wives into the home to have a themed dining experience.

They created heart-shaped decorations to decorate the home and gifting each other home-made sweets, cakes and treats.

General Manager, Charlotte Nurse, said: “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making cards for each other and for our loved ones. We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it!”

Brenda, a resident's wife, said: “It has been a lovely day.

“It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities.

“I really liked the opportunity to have a private dining experience with my husband Andy. It was like being at a restaurant.”

