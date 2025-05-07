Scarborough care home raises over £350 thanks to some unusual visitors
More than 30 guests attended MHA Priceholme’s spring fair, including family members and members of the public.
The fair also had some special guests, as Butterwick Alpaca Retreat brought with them alpacas, guinea pigs and rabbits, which proved popular with young and old alike.
A host of activities and games and various stalls kept people entertained during the day.
The final amount raised was £364 which will go towards the homes amenities fund and also to the kitchen team for their hard work.
The home provides residential care for up to 32 people.
George Robinson, activities coordinator said: “The fair went really well, we had a good amount of interest, and it was a nice day.
“We received some lovely feedback from the family members of the residents.
“Having the animals come to visit us was amazing and proved to be a big hit with the residents.
“One of the residents even asked if we could keep an Alpaca!.
“The funds raised will go towards the home's amenities fund, which will be used to plan activities and trips.
“On behalf of the home I want to thank everyone who donated raffle prizes, bottles and crafts for the craft stall.
“I also want to thank all the staff and volunteers who helped out and finally a big thank you to everyone who attended the fair.”
