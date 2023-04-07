News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
1 hour ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
1 hour ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
2 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
2 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
15 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies

Scarborough care provider Lynne Taylor wins national award

The Chief Operating Officer of Scarborough-based Happy Futures Support Specialists has been honoured with a special award.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:16 BST

Winning the National Award for Putting People First at the Great British Care Awards, Lynne Taylor was honoured to take centre stage.

Judge Anna Demetriou from Shawbrook said of her: “What Lynne represents to the care industry is a shining example of what ‘putting people first’ should look like.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Uplifting and enthusiastic, Lynne puts her heart and soul into everything she does.

Lynne Taylor winning a national award.Lynne Taylor winning a national award.
Lynne Taylor winning a national award.
Most Popular

"It’s clear to see this is her passion and not just a job.

"During the judging process, Lynne shared an experience about a long-term resident where she was able to achieve considerable improvement to this resident’s life by being persistent and attentive – Lynne had given an opportunity to someone who had lost all hope.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Happy Futures provides independent living for severely disabled adults and children, transforming the lives of many individuals, encouraging both independence and enjoyment.

CEO Angela Fletcher added: “We are so proud of all our employees, but Lynne really deserved this award for her commitment and dedication.

"Care is a life choice and vocation, and Lynne gives everything to her role.”

Sharing a stage with celebrity Peter Andre, Lynne said: “It was such an honour to be recognised in such a competitive field of work, but one that I am so passionate working in.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We genuinely care for all our individuals and ensure that they live their lives to the fullest, enjoying activities that we all take for granted.

"I could not do my work without the amazing team I have around me, so this is also for all of you.”

Scarborough