Winning the National Award for Putting People First at the Great British Care Awards, Lynne Taylor was honoured to take centre stage.

Judge Anna Demetriou from Shawbrook said of her: “What Lynne represents to the care industry is a shining example of what ‘putting people first’ should look like.

"Uplifting and enthusiastic, Lynne puts her heart and soul into everything she does.

Lynne Taylor winning a national award.

"It’s clear to see this is her passion and not just a job.

"During the judging process, Lynne shared an experience about a long-term resident where she was able to achieve considerable improvement to this resident’s life by being persistent and attentive – Lynne had given an opportunity to someone who had lost all hope.”

Happy Futures provides independent living for severely disabled adults and children, transforming the lives of many individuals, encouraging both independence and enjoyment.

CEO Angela Fletcher added: “We are so proud of all our employees, but Lynne really deserved this award for her commitment and dedication.

"Care is a life choice and vocation, and Lynne gives everything to her role.”

Sharing a stage with celebrity Peter Andre, Lynne said: “It was such an honour to be recognised in such a competitive field of work, but one that I am so passionate working in.

"We genuinely care for all our individuals and ensure that they live their lives to the fullest, enjoying activities that we all take for granted.