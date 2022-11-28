Scarborough Castle, lighthouse and Whitby Abbey to be lit up in laser beam shows - here are the dates
An exciting new Christmas light show is on its way to the Yorkshire coast this December, making for a stunning spectacle at attractions from Whitby to Spurn Point.
The spectacular show will see laser beams at Scarborough Lighthouse, Flamborough’s Chalk Tower, Spurn Lighthouse visitor centre, Withernsea Lighthouse and Whitby Abbey and a special lighting and laser show taking place at Scarborough Castle and Lighthouse.
The shows will be taking place from 7pm until 9.30pm in 20-minute intervals, on December 2 and 3 and 9 and 10, with spectators from up to 25 miles expected to be able to see the lasers on a clear night.
The four-night spectacle, funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID, will see multiple laser beam shows performed in a sequence at some of the most recognisable landmarks and lighthouses.
To get the best views, the following locations have also been recommended as the best viewing spots:
· Filey Country Car Park
· Whitby Harbour
· Flamborough Head car park
· Scarborough Seafront for the Lighthouse and Castle
· Withernsea Valley Gardens
· Ravenscar
You can invited to listen whilst watching live and enjoy the special soundtrack for a fully immersive experience by tuning in live via the Love Yorkshire Coast YouTube channel.
Kerry Carruthers, Chief Executive of Yorkshire Coast BID, said: “There are a number of incredible historical landmarks across the coast, and we wanted to showcase them by doing something a little different this year, which would support driving visitors to come and see our incredible coast in a new light.”