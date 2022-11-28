The spectacular show will see laser beams at Scarborough Lighthouse, Flamborough’s Chalk Tower, Spurn Lighthouse visitor centre, Withernsea Lighthouse and Whitby Abbey and a special lighting and laser show taking place at Scarborough Castle and Lighthouse.

The shows will be taking place from 7pm until 9.30pm in 20-minute intervals, on December 2 and 3 and 9 and 10, with spectators from up to 25 miles expected to be able to see the lasers on a clear night.

The four-night spectacle, funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID, will see multiple laser beam shows performed in a sequence at some of the most recognisable landmarks and lighthouses.

To get the best views, the following locations have also been recommended as the best viewing spots:

· Filey Country Car Park

· Whitby Harbour

· Flamborough Head car park

· Scarborough Seafront for the Lighthouse and Castle

· Withernsea Valley Gardens

· Ravenscar

You can invited to listen whilst watching live and enjoy the special soundtrack for a fully immersive experience by tuning in live via the Love Yorkshire Coast YouTube channel.