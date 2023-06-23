News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Scarborough Castle to join other Yorkshire buildings and landmarks to Light Up Blue for NHS75

Public buildings and landmarks across Yorkshire including Barnsley, Bradford and Rotherham town halls, The Deep at Hull, Scarborough Castle and York’s historic city walls will Light Up Blue to celebrate the NHS.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 12:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 12:35 BST

The Light Up Blue event will take place on the evening of Wednesday 5 July as the NHS celebrates its 75th birthday.

The campaign team for the NHS Birthday is inviting other prominent buildings and well-known landmarks in Yorkshire to join in the much-anticipated light display for the NHS milestone anniversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Many national landmarks across England will be lit up blue – the colour of the NHS – on the evening of 5 July. We are inviting landmarks and public buildings across the North East and Yorkshire to join us in this moment,” said Richard Barker CBE, Regional Director for NHS North East and Yorkshire.

Public buildings and landmarks across Yorkshire including Scarborough Castle will Light Up Blue on the evening of Wednesday 5 July as the NHS celebrates its 75th birthday.Public buildings and landmarks across Yorkshire including Scarborough Castle will Light Up Blue on the evening of Wednesday 5 July as the NHS celebrates its 75th birthday.
Public buildings and landmarks across Yorkshire including Scarborough Castle will Light Up Blue on the evening of Wednesday 5 July as the NHS celebrates its 75th birthday.
Most Popular

Mr Barker added: “Since the NHS was founded on 5 July 1948 it has always innovated and adapted to meet the needs of each generation. The founding principles remain as relevant and valued today as they were 75 years ago. It is an opportunity to thank not only our staff but also the many volunteers, carers and partners who help to make up the NHS as we know it today.”

A list of public buildings and landmarks across this region which have confirmed their support for Light Up Blue on the evening of 5 July can be viewed at the NHS North East and Yorkshire website.

To register your organisation’s interest in NHS Light Up Blue, contact [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Find out more about the wide range of events and activities being planned for the NHS’ 75th Birthday at the NHS Birthday webpage.

Read More
'What a beautiful area': Blondie rocks Scarborough's Open Air Theatre as first m...
Related topics:YorkshireYorkBarnsleyBradfordRotherhamHull